Roundview Capital LLC Sells 698 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.65. 65,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,325. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.86.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

