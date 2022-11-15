Royal Bank of Canada Boosts adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target to €120.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €100.00 ($103.09) to €120.00 ($123.71) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on adidas from €215.00 ($221.65) to €185.00 ($190.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered adidas to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on adidas from €110.00 ($113.40) to €83.00 ($85.57) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on adidas from €101.00 ($104.12) to €115.00 ($118.56) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.10.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.92. adidas has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average of $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,591,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

