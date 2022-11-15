Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $37,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.6 %

RY stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,664. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.27. The company has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.