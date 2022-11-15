Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Royalty Pharma has a payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $44.75.

In other news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,924,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,663,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $87,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,924,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,663,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,235,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,746,486 shares of company stock valued at $73,284,186 over the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,145,000 after purchasing an additional 767,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,762,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,430,000 after buying an additional 685,242 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,408,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,842,000 after buying an additional 147,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,352,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,901,000 after buying an additional 91,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPRX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

