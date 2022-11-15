Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Short Interest Update

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Guggenheim cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.
Rubius Therapeutics Stock Performance
Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $14.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.