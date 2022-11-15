Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Short Interest Update

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Guggenheim cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Rubius Therapeutics Stock Performance

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

Featured Articles

