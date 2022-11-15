Rublix Price Down 23.3% Over Last Week (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. Rublix has a total market capitalization of $381,351.34 and $6.14 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rublix has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rublix token can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00586086 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,084.76 or 0.30540544 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Rublix Token Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io.

Buying and Selling Rublix

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.01743581 USD and is down -6.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

