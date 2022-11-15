Safe Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $4.85 or 0.00029204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $101.06 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00120192 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00232245 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00061952 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000337 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.84934695 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $178,410.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

