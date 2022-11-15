Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,689 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,911 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $48,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 22.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,264,000 after buying an additional 28,461 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 53.8% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.7% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,017 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Barclays lowered their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.29.

Salesforce Trading Up 3.5 %

CRM stock traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.26. 188,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,514,681. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.26 billion, a PE ratio of 302.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $309.90.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,435 shares of company stock worth $11,850,804 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

