Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,471 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $158.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $309.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.55 and a 200-day moving average of $165.87.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,435 shares of company stock worth $11,850,804. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.29.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

