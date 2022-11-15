Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Short Interest Up 17.8% in October

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,190,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 11,200,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBH shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 80,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Sally Beauty Company Profile

SBH stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. 56,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,488. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.29. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.