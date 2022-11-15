Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Price Target Cut to C$16.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SANG. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Sangoma Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:SANG opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. Sangoma Technologies has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $22.21.

Sangoma Technologies ( NASDAQ:SANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Sangoma Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,080,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,949 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Sangoma Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 202,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

