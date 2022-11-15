Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) PT Raised to $65.00 at Citigroup

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SANM. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SANM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Sanmina news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at $964,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $6,016,951.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,198,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 17.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Sanmina by 38.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter worth about $2,583,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter worth about $764,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

