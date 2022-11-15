Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.21. 3,003,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,338. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.