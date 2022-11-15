Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $75.08 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 15th. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $43.71 million and $75.08 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $9.61 or 0.00056399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br.

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

