Sapphire (SAPP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $45.46 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 14th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $45.46 million and $10,996.52 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,244.09 or 0.07490527 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00036913 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00079145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00062049 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000420 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00011786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023711 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.