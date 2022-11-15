SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 342,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,954,000 after buying an additional 75,629 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 91,548 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $140.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $199.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.84.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.