SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.21.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.5 %

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $120.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.