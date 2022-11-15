Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 658.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,936 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 6.1% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned 0.12% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,197 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after buying an additional 623,231 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after buying an additional 597,603 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,045,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after buying an additional 488,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 180,436.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 458,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 458,308 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.43. 34,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,324. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

