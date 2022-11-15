Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Roundview Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 2.3% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $18,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.27. 20,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,090. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

