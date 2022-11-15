Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Discovery Value Fund

Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,031,455 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,130 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up about 28.4% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Discovery Value Fund owned 0.36% of SEA worth $135,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,258,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in SEA by 34.6% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 78,900 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 608,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $40,681,000 after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,223 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of SEA by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 27,042 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE traded up $18.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.90. The stock had a trading volume of 977,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,325. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $355.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.61.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $106.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. China Renaissance decreased their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.44.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

