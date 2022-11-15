Sean Maduck Sells 25,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $639,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,733.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sean Maduck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $641,000.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

CORT stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 560,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,679. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.56. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CORT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,212,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

