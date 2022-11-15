SelfKey (KEY) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.66 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. During the last week, SelfKey has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. SelfKey has a market cap of $18.60 million and $2.66 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SelfKey

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

