SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 996,800 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the October 15th total of 822,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of SELLAS Life Sciences Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Trading Down 44.0 %

SLS stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

