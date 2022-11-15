Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered shares of Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Shawcor to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Shawcor in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.50 price objective on the stock.

Shawcor Stock Up 9.7 %

OTCMKTS SAWLF traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $8.31. 24,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,185. Shawcor has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

