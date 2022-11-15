Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SCL. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

SCL traded up C$0.70 on Tuesday, hitting C$11.37. 579,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,308. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.04. The firm has a market cap of C$801.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34. Shawcor has a one year low of C$4.24 and a one year high of C$11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$130,466.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$99,494.76.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

