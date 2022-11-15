Shiba Inu Price Down 14.6% This Week (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 15th. Shiba Inu has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and $180.62 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Shiba Inu token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.49 or 0.00585768 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,182.06 or 0.30511706 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Shiba Inu Profile

Shiba Inu’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 tokens. Shiba Inu’s official message board is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shiba Inu’s official website is shibatoken.com.

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIB is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. SHIB token is the project first token and allows users to hold Billions or even Trillions of them. SHIBA INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that claims that 1/2 the tokens have been sent to Vitalik Buterin and the other half were locked to a Uniswap pool and the keys burned.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars.

