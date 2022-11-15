Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Trading Up 10.4%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.16 and last traded at $52.91. 17,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,267,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.93.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 119.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.62.
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
