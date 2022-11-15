Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Trading Up 10.4%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.16 and last traded at $52.91. 17,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,267,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 12.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 119.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.62.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

