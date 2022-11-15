Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Upgraded by Northland Securities to “Outperform”

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.89 and a beta of 2.01.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $210,158.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,372,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $571,282 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

