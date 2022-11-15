Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Quadrise Fuels International Trading Up 5.5 %

QFI stock traded up GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2.20 ($0.03). The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,556. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a current ratio of 17.95 and a quick ratio of 17.28. The firm has a market cap of £30.95 million and a PE ratio of -7.33. Quadrise Fuels International has a 12-month low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.80 ($0.04).

About Quadrise Fuels International

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation plants, industrial and upstream oil applications, and marine diesel engines in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

