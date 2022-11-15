Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Quadrise Fuels International Trading Up 5.5 %
QFI stock traded up GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2.20 ($0.03). The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,556. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a current ratio of 17.95 and a quick ratio of 17.28. The firm has a market cap of £30.95 million and a PE ratio of -7.33. Quadrise Fuels International has a 12-month low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.80 ($0.04).
About Quadrise Fuels International
