Short Interest in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Declines By 12.7%

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 243,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 202.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 227.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $36,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $89.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day moving average of $86.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,792.36 and a beta of 0.54. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.73.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVAV. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

About AeroVironment

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.