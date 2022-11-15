Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Expands By 12.5%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Air China Price Performance

AIRYY opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. Air China has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Air China had a negative return on equity of 51.47% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air China will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air China Company Profile

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

