Short Interest in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Grows By 15.5%

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Ameren Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE AEE traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.48. 1,276,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,466. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 864.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

