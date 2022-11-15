Short Interest in Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Rises By 21.3%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,755,300 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the October 15th total of 3,921,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Argonaut Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ARNGF opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARNGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

