Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Rises By 12.8%

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 15.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Further Reading

