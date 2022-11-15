Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Drops By 23.8%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the October 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. ASOS has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASOMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,260 ($14.81) to GBX 1,170 ($13.75) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 900 ($10.58) to GBX 800 ($9.40) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($19.98) to GBX 1,250 ($14.69) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,450 ($17.04) to GBX 1,250 ($14.69) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,800 ($21.15) to GBX 1,200 ($14.10) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,001.89.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

