Short Interest in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC) Grows By 14.0%

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Avalon Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVAC remained flat at $10.09 during trading on Monday. 498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,970. Avalon Acquisition has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,470,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 412,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avalon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalon Acquisition Company Profile

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

