Short Interest in Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Decreases By 20.0%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of Queensland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bank of Queensland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BKQNY remained flat at $9.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950. Bank of Queensland has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.

Bank of Queensland Cuts Dividend

About Bank of Queensland

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.2658 per share. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th.

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

