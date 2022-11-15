Short Interest in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Drops By 23.7%

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the October 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 105,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,080.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $852,550,296.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 105,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,080.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $340,190.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,878,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,128,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,311,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,583,000 after purchasing an additional 160,181 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,622,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,760,000 after purchasing an additional 285,685 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 106,890 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,794,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,213,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on BECN shares. William Blair downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $58.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,976. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.10. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $65.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

