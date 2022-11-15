Short Interest in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Drops By 11.2%

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 156,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 45,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 385,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 77,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus Trading Down 0.1 %

BNFT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. 1,224,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,977. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Benefitfocus

Several brokerages recently commented on BNFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler set a $10.50 target price on Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Benefitfocus to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

(Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Read More

