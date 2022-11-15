Short Interest in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expands By 14.9%

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 825,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,719. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $306,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,120,000 after buying an additional 353,100 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 59.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 51,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $9,798,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

