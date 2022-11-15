Short Interest in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Declines By 13.4%

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 6,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BGC Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.57.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,467,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 47,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 401.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 315,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 172,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,178,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BGC Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,704,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,632,000 after buying an additional 60,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

(Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.