Short Interest in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Grows By 35.5%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the October 15th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
BioVie Stock Performance
BIVI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 233,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 5.27. BioVie has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64.
Institutional Trading of BioVie
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioVie stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BioVie worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About BioVie
BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
