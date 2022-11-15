Short Interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Decreases By 24.3%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the October 15th total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackboxstocks

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackboxstocks stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Blackboxstocks as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Blackboxstocks Stock Performance

Shares of BLBX stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. Blackboxstocks has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.24.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Blackboxstocks had a negative net margin of 84.77% and a negative return on equity of 117.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Blackboxstocks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.