Short Interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Decreases By 24.3%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the October 15th total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackboxstocks
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackboxstocks stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Blackboxstocks as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Blackboxstocks Stock Performance
Shares of BLBX stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. Blackboxstocks has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.24.
About Blackboxstocks
Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
