Short Interest in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Decreases By 14.6%

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 633,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 741,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $49,747.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,898,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,082,646.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 348,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,401 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.50. 247,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,886. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $231.40 million, a P/E ratio of -70.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCOV. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Brightcove

(Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.