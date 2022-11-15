Short Interest in Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Increases By 50.5%

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,200 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the October 15th total of 304,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 89.6% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,488,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 703,460 shares during the period. Stormborn Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 210.7% during the first quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth about $1,230,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth about $1,013,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRLT traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 390,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,431. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $614.09 million, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

