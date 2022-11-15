Short Interest in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZW) Drops By 23.9%

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the October 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CarLotz Price Performance

Shares of LOTZW stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,885. CarLotz has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.