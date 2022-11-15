Short Interest in Cartier Iron Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Grows By 28.7%

Cartier Iron Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the October 15th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Cartier Iron Stock Down 52.5 %

Shares of CRTIF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 38,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,301. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Cartier Iron has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

Cartier Iron Company Profile

Cartier Iron Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 52.93 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec.

