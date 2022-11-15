Short Interest in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Decreases By 17.0%

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 701,200 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the October 15th total of 845,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Clean Harbors Trading Down 3.8 %
NYSE:CLH traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.18. 444,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,744. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.02. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $124.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.40.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.
Clean Harbors Company Profile
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
