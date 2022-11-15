Short Interest in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Decreases By 17.0%

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 701,200 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the October 15th total of 845,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:CLH traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.18. 444,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,744. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.02. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $124.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 91,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 439,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after purchasing an additional 63,202 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,696.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.