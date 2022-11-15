Short Interest in Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Grows By 24.9%

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,633,800 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the October 15th total of 2,108,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26,338.0 days.

Concordia Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CCRDF stock remained flat at $3.05 on Tuesday. Concordia Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44.

About Concordia Financial Group

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of 205 branches and 5 overseas locations; and sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

