Short Interest in CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Expands By 8.7%

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the October 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CTP Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTPVF remained flat at 13.90 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 13.90. CTP has a 52-week low of 13.83 and a 52-week high of 13.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTPVF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on CTP in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on CTP from €15.00 ($15.46) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

About CTP

CTP N.V. engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central and Eastern Europe. Its properties are used primarily for production and warehousing, third-party logistics and distribution, offices, and others. The company also operates 3 hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in the Czech Republic under management agreements with third party.

